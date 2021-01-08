A Trinity woman has died, and a passenger injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Moulton on Thursday, according to Alabama state troopers.
Carly Dunlap, 26, was killed after the 2016 Toyota 4-Runner she was driving collided with a 2009 Kenworth tractor-trailer at the Alabama 157 and County Road 213 intersection, according to the trooper’s report. The crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. when Dunlap’s vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign.
A young passenger in the 4-Runner was injured and flown to a Birmingham hospital, according to reports.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Martin McLemore said Dunlap died of blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
