Kindness is contagious Moulton Head Start delivers gift baskets to NHC

Residents at NHC of Moulton were surprised with gift bags on Friday thanks to efforts by Moulton Head Start and partners who participated in United Way of Lawrence County’s 2020 Day of Caring event.
The preschool began taking up donations, including snack items, diabetic grip socks, adult coloring books and activity gifts, in September as part of the annual Day of Caring event.
Gift bags and baskets were delivered to NHC assisted living residents on Friday in honor of the late Edith Letson, who passed away on Aug. 16, Moulton Head Start Assistant Director Carolyn Brackin Orr said.
“Edith, the grandmother of our Center Director, Edie Suggs Dugger, was loved by all who knew her,” Orr said. “We were honored to commemorate her legacy on Oct. 2.”
She said Moulton Head Start and its partners, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Hazelwood Head Start, and the CAPNA General Services team, were able to collect enough donated items to provide gift baskets for NHC essential workers as well.
“[The] sweet treats were shared as a thanks for a job well done,” Orr said.
United Way’s annual Day of Caring event was observed this year from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3, according to the non-profit’s Executive Director Kathy Thrasher.
The event usually features a roadblock for donations to the organization to benefit many partners United Way provides assistance for. Although the roadside donations had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thrasher said community members were still urged to perform an act of kindness during the week of the event.
“There are so many needs and the smallest gesture could help make someone’s day so much brighter,” Thrasher said.
For those who come up with their own project or act of kindness for the event, Thrasher said United Way welcomes emails at unitedwayoflawre@bellsouth.net.
“We would love to hear from you on how you show someone you care,” she said.
Donations to United Way may be mailed to P.O. Box 166 Moulton, AL 35650.
“Any amount is appreciated. We also accept donations ‘in Memory of’ or ‘in Honor of’ someone, and a card will be sent to the family or person,” she said.
United Way of Lawrence County funds non-profit agencies that provide a service to the people of Lawrence County. For more information call 256-974-5955.
