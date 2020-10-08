“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and twice as beautiful as you’d ever imagined,” Anonymous.
It seems as though every one of us has been touched by breast cancer, whether we’ve experienced it ourselves or witnessed a loved one who battle with the disease. One of the most important things to remember, and what possibly helps so many carry on, is understanding you are not alone.
In our Breast Cancer Survivor stories, these brave, strong, beautiful women fought their battles with their families at the forefront of their hearts and minds.
Many who are battling breast cancer are wives battling for their husbands, or mothers battling for their sons and daughters. Grandmothers battling for their entire families.
And it’s not just women. Men fight the fight as well, and with their own loved ones in mind. A central subconscious thought may perhaps be, “Who will care for them when I’m gone?”
It’s a wonderful thing; family and love are such key factors in a battler’s fight to get better.
Although it is important to remember to fight for your loved ones, especially when they so motivate you to keep pushing forward to the finish line, it is also essential to remember to fight for yourself.
Even if you haven’t been diagnosed with breast cancer, regular self-care and self-examinations are a way to stay ahead. It is still so beneficial to detect breast cancer in the earliest stages.
Although technology and research have improved methods of treatment and detection over the years, so many men and women continue fighting for the cure to end breast cancer for good.
Readers also cannot be encouraged enough to go for a yearly mammogram. We are in charge of our own bodies, and it is our responsibility to stay on top of our own health and well being.As wonderful as it is to care for and support your loved ones, it is also vital to remember to care for yourselves. Do not forget your own self-worth. You are brave, you are strong, you are beautiful. You are important.
