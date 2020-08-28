Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are expected to move into the Tennessee Valley around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“The greatest impacts from (Hurricane) Laura will be felt here in the TN Valley Friday afternoon through early Saturday,” NWS said.
The tropical storm has the potential to produce heavy rainfall that could result in localized flooding and severe storms capable of producing damaging winds or possible tornadoes, according to Lawrence County EMA and NWS officials.
