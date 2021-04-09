Roger Dale Corum, MOULTON

Roger Dale Corum, 73, of Moulton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Steward and Bro. Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Corum was a 1968 graduate of Courtland High School. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Corum loved fishing, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. He retired from 3-M after thirty five years as a chemical operator.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Nancy Woodruff Corum; two daughters, Kimberly Cox (Mike) and Karen Woodall (Mark); and one son, Jonathan Corum (Christy); five grandchildren, Ariel Corum, Ava Corum, MaKenzie Copeland (Drew), Ryan Woodall and Lucas Woodall; one great grandchild, Cain Copeland; one sister, Betty Richardson (Fred); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lucille Corum; two sisters, Jane Hamilton (Wayne) and Mary Sue Cartee (Richard).
Pallbearers will be Ryan and Lucas Woodall, Dusty Richardson, Rocky and Rowdy Mayes, Ritchie Alexander, Shaun and Austin Richardson and Drew Copeland.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice Comfort Care; Miranda, Paige, Allison and Amber, and his Caregivers: Melanie, Michelle, Brenda and Stephanie.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.