Doris Christian Wallace, 84, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in Moulton. A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
