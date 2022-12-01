Edna Richard, 79, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe McKaig officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
