Beatrice Evans, 87, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Beatrice was the widow of C. D. Evans.
