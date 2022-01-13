Robert Hutson Bradford, 82, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home. Funeral was Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Masterson Cemetery.
Hutson was married to Betty Jane Bradford for 63 years.
