Funeral for Commissioner Joey Hargrove, 53, of Trinity will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Cassity, Rev. John Evans and Gavin Hargrove officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Hargrove, who died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born October 20, 1967, to Joe Hargrove and Dot Hargrove. He was the Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner and has served since 2010 and represented Lawrence County on the ACCA Legislative Committee. He was a member of the Lloyd O. Glenn F & A. M. Lodge #6. He was employed by Sparks Energy Crane division. He followed in his fathers footsteps and became a truck driver. He was a jack of all trades and a master of one, and that was hauling freight. He loved “driving that old truck”, listening to good music, his “kiddos”, holding babies, spoiling his sweet wife of 23 years, wood work, loving on other people, and making people smile. He was so proud of his family. He always said God gave him everything he ever wanted.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Sonia Hargrove; son, Gavin Hargrove and Jaylen Clark by choice; daughter, Gabbie Hargrove; mother, Dot Hargrove; brother, Jeff (Danita) Hargrove; brother-in-law, Bart (Sandra) Morrow; sister-in-law, Baronica (Joel) Preston; nieces, Danielle, Gracie (Skylar), Katie, Haylee, Lindsay, Reagan, and Madison; great nieces, Blakely Reese.
Pallbearers will be Oneal Goode, Mark Reed, Byron Terry, Wesley Rutherford, Coon, Sean Griffin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Austin Reed, Brian Winchester, Windyll, Parker, Rockie Compton, Brice Chambers, Greg Jones, Lawrence County Commissioners.
