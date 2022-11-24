Faye Sue Hill, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Graveside service was held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
