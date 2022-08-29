Betty Jean Terry, 93, of Town Creek pass away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Ricky Knouff officiating. Elkins East Chapel assisting the family.
Mrs. Terry was a member of Town Creek Church of Christ and retired Home Economics Teacher at Hazlewood High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Lee and Ossie Lela Keeton Armstrong; son, Adlai Terry; husband, W.J. Terry.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her daughters, B. C. Terry and Lee Terry; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; sister, Emma Cross.
Pallbearers were grandchildren and great grandchildren.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
