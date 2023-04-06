Amanda Chantelle Newman, 48, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Parkway Medical Center. Graveside service was held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Tommy Kirby officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
