Brittany Nan Weatherwax, 32, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at her home. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Cheatham Cemetery with Pastor Edward Brand officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
