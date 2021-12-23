Kerry Bond, 59, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Providence Cemetery with Victor Brackin officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. All friends and family are welcome.
Born April 10, 1962 to Hillard and Nadine Brackin Bond, Kerry was a 1980 graduate of Hatton High School. His love was playing basketball for the Hatton Hornets. Kerry was a member of Donald Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hillard Bond.
Survivors include his mother, Nadine Brackin Bond; brother, Keith Bond (Marbara); and sister, Alesa Henley (Danny); two nieces, Chasity Carroll (Jake) and Kim Tucker; and three nephews, Aaron Barnes, Chris Bond and Justin Henley (Morgan); five great nieces, Morgan Carroll, Ivy Baker Henley, Avery Tucker, Paisley Tucker and Samantha Barnes; and three great nephews, Jacob Carroll, Brooks Henley and Cooper Tucker.
Pallbearers will be Danny Henley, Jake Carroll, Justin Henley, Jacob Carroll, Aaron Barnes, Chris Bond, Dennis Brackin and Adam Brackin.
The family extends special thanks to Hatton Fire and Rescue, Lawrence County EMS, North Alabama Medical Center and Bro. Jesse Reeder.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.