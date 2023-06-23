A Celebration of Life service for George "Bust- er" Norwood III, age 64, of Hartselle will be Satur- day, July 8, 2023, at 5:00
p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ben Bates officiating. No visi- tation time is scheduled.
Buster, who was born July 3, 1958, in Jefferson County retired from Gen- eral Motors after 30 years of service. He worked 25 years in Decatur at Sagi- naw Steering Gear and five years at the Corvette Plant in Bowling Green. He was a member of the UAW, loved to work on cars and was a very talented paint- er and always loved to, "Buster Rig", he could fix anything. Buster also had a passion for radio-con- trolled airplanes, owned several and was a mem- ber of the club in Bowling Green. He loved his family and friends and loved vis- iting and having good con- versations.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Daniel Nor- wood; one son, Wesley Daniel (Kaitlin); two daughters, Kelli Norwood Barnes (Kriss), Melesa Lamb (Jerread); parents, George T. and Patricia Norwood; one brother, Michael Norwood (Ang- ie); two sisters, Lori Un- derwood (Scott), Karen Carter (Craig); six grand- children, Zach Daniel (Savanna), Blake Daniel (Caitlin), Chandler Daniel, Jack Lamb, Kyle Lamb, and Blaze Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Jo- sey Lee Daniel and Emma Kate Daniel.
