Dan Clifton Darnell, HILLSBORO

Graveside service for Dan Clifton "Danny" Darnell, age 75, of Hillsboro, will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Decatur City Cemetery with Parkway Funeral Home directing and Ray McWhorter and Bill Becker officiating. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
Mr. Darnell, who died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital, was born August 31, 1947, in Alabama to Lawrence and Louise Peebles Darnell. He was preceded in death by his parents. Danny was a lifelong farmer whose passion in life was working with the soil and producing a crop each year. He loved his family and his church, and never failed to help others in need. He was a long-time member of New Antioch Church of Christ where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher. He was always quick with a smile and a joke.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat (Smith) Darnell; two sons, Jared Darnell (Michelle) and Heath Darnell (Sally-Rae); four grandchildren, Riley Darnell, Kenzie Darnell, Jackson Darnell, and Rachel Darnell; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Riley Darnell, Jackson Darnell, Pee Wee Coffey, Bailey Darnell, Winford Stewart, and Benny Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
