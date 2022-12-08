Connie D. Smith, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Standridge and Bro. Johnny Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Coburn pleads guilty to capital murder in 2016; Lawrence shooting deaths; appeal planned
- USC QB Caleb Williams voted AP Player of the Year
- VICE agents interrupt suspected drug deal in Trinity
- Relatives of Courtland’s famous historic residents visit Courtland Cemetery
- Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp
- A parade-filled weekend turns Lawrence County festive
- Chamber of Commerce taking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year
Most Popular
Articles
- Simmy’s Journey: Moulton family thankful after 14-month-old’s skull reconstruction surgery
- VICE agents interrupt suspected drug deal in Trinity
- Mississippi woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend in Moulton
- Lawrence County restaurant and lodging ratings
- Three arrested in Lawrence County
- Biggest takeaways from county basketball so far
- Record turnout witnesses massive Moulton Christmas Parade
- First Solar to ‘transform’ Lawrence with $900 million investment
- Christmas parades across Lawrence County
- Moulton City Council approves multiple projects
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.