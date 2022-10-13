Harold Hall, 82, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Trinity. Funeral was Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Bumgart and Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Harold Hall, 82, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Trinity. Funeral was Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Bumgart and Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.