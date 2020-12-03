Bradley K. Newman, 43, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Private graveside was held at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brent Gillespie officiating and Parkway Funeral home directing.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Newman.
