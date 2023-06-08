Barbara Gail (Gibson) McCaghren, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville. Arrangements will be announced by Parkway Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Amanda McCaghren.
