Chris Pankey, 55, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Crossville Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ken Johnson, Bill Becker and Dewayne Key officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Chris was a member of Moulton Church of Christ. He graduated from Lawrence County High School. Chris loved drawing and giving his drawings away. He loved to fish, spending time at the Coffee Shops in Moulton and Brackin’s Garage on Thursday Cookouts.
Survivors include his father; Kyle Pankey (Carolyn); his sister; Heather Adair (Jason); two nieces, Mary Frances Adair and Genney Adair; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Deborah Terry Pankey; his grandparents, Clayton and Christine Terry of Courtland and Herbert Pankey of Boaz and Ruth Pankey of Boaz.
Pallbearers will be Steve McLemore, Caleb Terry, Kenneth Hanvy, Keith Balch, George Brackin and Bobby Burch.
