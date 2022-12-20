Benjamin “Benny” Green, 90 of Courtland, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Green will be Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church, Wheeler, Alabama, with R.C. Borden officiating. Visitation will be Friday at the church from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Courtland Cemetery in Courtland, Alabama.
Mr. Green was born on July 16, 1932, in Lawrence County, to Buford Howell Green and Bessie Burden Green.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers; and his sisters.
Mr. Green is survived by his son, John “Hal” Green.
