Melvie Horton, 80, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at NHC. A graveside service was held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family.
Melvie was the wife of 56 years to Jimmy Horton.
