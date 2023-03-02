Delbert Lee Proctor, 68, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023. Funeral was Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Faith Tabernacle Church with Pastor Simmons officiating. Burial was in Roselawn Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.