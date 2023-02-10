Dorothy Smith, TOWN CREEK

Dorothy Smith, 85, of Town Creek, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Cottage of the Shoals in Tuscumbia. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Providence Cemetery in Town Creek.
Born on September 2, 1937 to the late Lelon and Vera Copeland Jeffreys, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and serving in her church. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, and scrap booking. As a member of Calvary Baptist Church, she taught all ages in Sunday School and Youth Groups. Dorothy safely delivered hundreds of "her kids" as a bus driver for nearly 28 years.
Survivors include her children, Ronda Hood, Rita (Dick) Porterfield, Randal (Tammy) Smith, Robbie Williams, and Rachel (Casey) Rea; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Hood, Casey (Kimberly) Smith, Clay (Samantha Poss) Smith, Charsie (Boone) Adams, Kalee (Russell) Standridge, Justin (Kelly) Ellis, Corey Ellis; great-grandchildren, Layla Hood, Brayden Hood, Kenzi Jones, Lili Bolan, Braxton Smith, Addisyn Smith, Jessi Smith, Mattie Adams, Lincoln Adams, Sadie Standridge, Wyatt Ellis, Brenna Ellis, and Will Ellis; sister, Glenda (Randy) Harrison; brother, Deryal (Syble) Jeffreys; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Henry Smith; parents, and brother, Roger Jeffreys.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hood, Casey Smith, Clay Smith, Justin Ellis, Corey Ellis, Braxton Smith, Brayden Hood, and Wyatt Ellis.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and staffs of Comfort Care Hospice of Sheffield and Cottage of the Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a favorite charity.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.