Edward LouAllen, 82, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home. Due to the COVID pandemic a private graveside service is planned. He will be buried next to his wife, Winnie Sue LouAllen at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
A member of Prairie Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Edward served as pastor for Friendship Missionary Baptist Church most recently and other churches for the past 42 years. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many who always put the needs of others above his own.
Survivors include his children: Tim LouAllen (Lynn) of Moulton, Joey LouAllen (Priscilla) of Russellville, Clayton LouAllen (Dee Dee) and Chad LouAllen (Amber) of Moulton; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Appie and Pearlie LouAllen; grandson, Aaron David LouAllen; brothers, Jones Clayton LouAllen, Ray LouAllen, and Willard LouAllen; sisters, Leona Hodge, Leoda Wilkerson, Olena Terry, Magdalene Devaney and Mona Clezell LouAllen.
Pallbearers wereAndrew LouAllen, Tyler Strickland, Joseph LouAllen, Justin LouAllen, Bradley Smith and Caleb LouAllen.
The family extends special thanks to Amedysis Hospice Care.
