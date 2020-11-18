Bonnie J. Knight, 68, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Survivors include her husband: Raymond Knight; six children; several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Decatur Morgan ICU nurses.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
