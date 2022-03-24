Jason Gray, 45, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Funeral was Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Agee officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Gray.
