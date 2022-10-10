Starlin Blankenship, MOULTON

Starlin Blankenship, 79, of Moulton passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Roger Loosier officiating. Burial will be at Mountain Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Marlon Blankenship, Phyllis Wallace (Waymon), and Charles Cooper (Shea); grandchildren, Jonathan Wallace (Katie), Anthony Gibson, Eric Gibson (Ashley), Jami Havis (Devin), Tiffany Charles, Emma Blasingame, Paige Davide (Johnathan) and Marianna Stutts (Cameron); 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Powers (Troy); and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Starlin is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Blankenship; parents, Elbert and Ethel Blankenship; four sisters, Agnes Dutton, Gladys Louallen, Clara Mae Yarbrough, Class Lee Jones.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Gibson, Eric Gibson, Jerry Yarbrough, Mickey Powers, Rodney Poe, Ron Eakes. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Dutton, Waymon Wallace and Wayne Ellis.
The family extends special thanks to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
