Betty Jo Randolph, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. Funeral was Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Blackground Cemetery.
Betty Jo was the wife of the late Henry Paul Randolph.
