Kelly Deran “Tom-Tom” Terry, 57, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his residence in Pensacola Beach, FL. Funeral was Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Klaus officiating. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
