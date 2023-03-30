Janice D. Swain, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her home. Graveside service was Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband, Charles D. “Chuck” Swain.
