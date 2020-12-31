Lizzie Mae Clark, 78, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Ephesus Cemetery in Winston County.
Lizzie Mae Clark, 78, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Ephesus Cemetery in Winston County.
Mrs. Clark was the widow of William Junior Clark.
