Robert Perry Guinn, 82, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. Graveside service was Monday, February 22, 2021, at Old Town Creek Cemetery with Elliott Funeral Home directing.
Latest News
- House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go
- Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
- Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA
- Water near Arizona Air Force base is tainted in latest case
- Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump call urges patience
- Michigan St beats No. 4 Ohio St 71-67, improves NCAA resume
- Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
- Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery
Most Popular
Articles
- Hatton High football field vandals identified
- Hatton makes last minute comeback to advance to the Elite Eight
- Huntsville man arrested on drug charges following foot-chase in Moulton
- Hatton takes revenge on Cold Springs, advances to Elite Eight
- Hatton knocks off Mars Hill, advances to Sweet Sixteen
- Lawrence County falls to East Limestone
- Hatton dominates Mars Hill, sets up rematch with Cold Springs
- Part of Lawrence County’s black history is one of mystery and intrigue
- William West says his roots run deep in Mount Hope
- Moulton Council tables police chief’s vehicle policy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.