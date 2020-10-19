Norman Leon Holland, 81, of Moulton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Calvin Jones officiating.
Norman was a member of Fair Haven Church of Christ. He loved spending time with his beautiful family. He enjoyed his cattle, he believed in hard work, and he loved to buy, sell and trade. He was always willing to help other people in need.
Survivors include his wife, Von Holland; two sons, Barry Norman Holland (Sarah), and Steve Paul Holland; one daughter, Beth Ann Holland Boyd (Sean); eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two brothers, James Holland, and Fred Holland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burns and Velma Holland.
Pallbearers will be Blake Holland, Jeremy Proctor, David Woodruff, Tory Ricks, Brandt Holland, Sean Boyd, and Ryan Johnson.
Commented