Harold Wayne Bradford, TOWN CREEK

Harold Wayne Bradford, 84, of Town Creek Loosier Community passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Bradford was born, February 14, 1938 in Lawrence County to Loys Bradford and Etta Mae Norton. Visitation was from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Mr. Bradford was a life-long resident of the Loosier Community. He was a cattle farmer, home builder, and everyone in the community knew him as the bee-keeper.
Survivors include Mr. Bradford’s wife, Girley Terry Bradford of Town Creek; one daughter, Melissa Mills of Town Creek; two sons, Burt Wayne Bradford (Stacey) of Town Creek, and Corley Todd Bradford of Town Creek; four grandchildren, Scott Daniel (Amanda) of Town Creek, Lance Bradford (Samantha) of Town Creek, Brianna Collett (Jonathan) of Eva, Logan Williams (Jacob) of Town Creek; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Burrell Bradford (Faye) of Town Creek, Gerald Bradford (Ruby) of Town Creek, Ricky Bradford (Darlene) of Town Creek; three sisters, Mary Ann Thrasher of Town Creek, Joyce Bradford of Athens, and Julie Cole of Athens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rex Marlon Bradford; one grandson, Adam Higgonbotham; four brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
