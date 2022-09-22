Wanda Jean Jackson Wiley, 86, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Funeral was Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Enon Baptist Church with Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home assisting the family. Burial was in Enon Cemetery.
