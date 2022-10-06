Mary “Dian” Smith, 72, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, October 3, 2022, at Harmony Grove Church in Danville with pastor Eric Dabbs officiating. Burial was in Old Friendship Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
