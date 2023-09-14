Hazel Bernice (Terry) Owens, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Funeral was Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Smith officiating. Burial was in Roselawn Cemetery.
