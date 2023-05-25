Hurshel Waymon LouAllen passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Holy Church of Christ, 2420 County Road 177, Moulton, AL.
