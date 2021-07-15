T. L. Cheatham, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his residence. Graveside service was held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Judge Greg Dutton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
