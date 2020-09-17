Myrl Hames, 93, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her residence. Graveside service was Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Caddo Cemetery with Rev. Ivan Armor officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Myrl Hames, 93, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her residence. Graveside service was Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Caddo Cemetery with Rev. Ivan Armor officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.