Jackie Williams, 65, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, in Moulton. Funeral was Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Dorris Williams.
