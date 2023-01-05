Dakota Reiser, 31, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at UAB. Funeral was Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Bradley Grissom officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Reiser.
Dakota Reiser, 31, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at UAB. Funeral was Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Bradley Grissom officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Reiser.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.