Wallace Glenn Graham, 75, of Moulton passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born on September 12, 1947 to Paul and Mary Lee Graham.
Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Lee Graham; brother, Jerry Graham; sister, Sandra Kilgo. He loved all sports and was a dedicated Alabama football fan. Roll Tide!
Survivors include sons, Scott Graham and Jeff Graham; granddaughter, Samantha Graham; grandsons, Ranger Graham and Dayton Graham; great-grandson, Sterling Raymer; sister, Paulette Borden; brothers, Norman Graham and Stanley Graham; and special friend, Betty Lipscomb.
A Celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.