Gwyn Pitt, 84, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Funeral was Monday, August 1, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Kelso and Rev. O D Bowling officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
