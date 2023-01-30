James Franklin Beck, 81, of Hatton passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Raymond Sutton and Truman Sutton officiating.
Franklin was born on May 23, 1941 to the late James Austin Beck and Louise Saint Beck in Hatton, Alabama.
During his adult life he was a member of the Lawrence County Cattleman Association, Courtland Civic Club, North Alabama Cutting Horse Association, Civil Defense and past president of the Lawrence County Communications System and a 1996 inductee to the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame.
Upon completion of his education, he played baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years until it was necessary for him to discontinue his career in baseball due to a back injury.
After his baseball career ended he gave Monsanto thirty-three years of loyal and faithful service before retiring in June of 1996.
Survivors include his 2 nieces, Angie McGregor Harrison (Rickie) of Hatton, Amy Terry Seymore (Ron) of Decatur; two nephews, Greg McGregor (Lori) of Courtland, and Steve Grammer (Cindy) of Hartselle. Many loved great and great great nieces, nephews and one aunt, Thelma Saint Smith of Suwanee, GA.
Franklin is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Beck Terry, Rosia Ann Beck McGregor and Judy Beck Grammer.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harrison, Wyatt Gann, Russel McGregor, Barclay McGregor, Nathan Beck and Joseph Simmons.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama nurses and staff.
