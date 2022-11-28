John Wesley Davis Jr., 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at home. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Larry Crumpton and Josh Horton officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on February 7, 1947, to Wesley and Pauline Davis, Junior attended Hatton High School. Junior was a Poultry and Cattle Farmer for over 60 years. He was baptized as a member of New Liberty Methodist Church and prayed faithfully. Junior enjoyed tractors, farming, watching Andy Griffith, old westerns, talking about old times, and most importantly of all, enjoyed watching his grandchildren play.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Davis; three children, Heath Davis (Heather), Jamie Davis Vandiver (Brent), Prentis Davis (Savannah); eight grandchildren, Clay Davis, Riley Davis, Kaleb Davis, Emily Davis, Emie Vandiver, Camden Vandiver, Wesley "Colt" Vandiver, and Denny Davis; one sister, Shelby Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Pauline Davis; one brother, Nathan Davis; and one sister, Peggy Berryman.
Pallbearers will be Clay Davis, Riley Davis, Brent Vandiver, Eric Berryman, Gwen "Buddy" Terry, and John Wayne Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wesley "Colt" Vandiver, Camden Vandiver, Donnie Martin, and Denny Davis.
The family extends an extra special thanks to Shoals Hospice, Ann Gochenour, Regina Frier, and Lawrence Funeral Home for their acts of kindness.
