Becky Riddle, 64, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service was held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Becky Riddle, 64, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. A graveside service was held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.